Letter: State should drive hard bargain when compact ends with Senecas

With the Senecas refusing to pay what is owed and the case sitting in federal court the light at the end of the tunnel is the gaming compact ends in 2023. At that time the state should bargain the same way the Nation does, dead silence. Open up opportunities for other casino operators to move into the Buffalo, Niagara Falls or Allegany region, pay the current underpaid associates a living wage and offer free drinks, watch how fast they come begging for a sit down. Or, just close down the facilities, what do the host cities have to lose? Current employees can find other jobs in the workplace as there are higher paying more enjoyable and rewarding opportunities elsewhere.