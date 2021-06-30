Letter: State should demand CSX fix the railroad crossing

The rails stick above the road due to damage to the road grade at the tracks. This has been like this for years. Most people familiar with the intersection will bear to the right or left into oncoming traffic to avoid damaging their cars or slow down causing potential rear-end collisions. It is amazing that no deaths have occurred but unfortunately it may be coming.

This problem has been brought to CSX’s attention, but they say they have bigger concerns. New York State should demand CSX fix this problem immediately. The intersection are New York State-owned roads. State Sen. Tim Kennedy is the Chairman of the Transportation Committee and needs to demand action and get this done. Residents’ complaints have been ignored for years and why should we have to wait for someone to get seriously injured or worse killed to have something so simple as fixing the intersection grade. It's bad enough Western New York does not get its fair share of infrastructure dollars from the state, but this is a state road, and the state needs to act or be complicit if God forbid there is a fatality.