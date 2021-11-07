Letter: State should acquire Queen City Landing tract

The former Queen City Landing property on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is for sale. After expensive and failed development strategies that cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and envisioned a new condo city and a tall glass building on this spectacular property, the owner wants out.

One problem is that the site has literally been underwater during recent storms, including the Great Halloween Seiche of 2019. The owner is trying to sell this as a shovel ready site for commercial development, including, potential condos.

This kind of sprawl is not only expensive for taxpayers, but the location itself, if developed into condos, will cause risk to life and safety to anyone foolish enough to try to live there, and to any first responders that need to go to that location during an emergency.

Have you ever been on Fuhrmann Boulevard during one of Buffalo’s notorious and frequent lake effect snowstorms or blizzards? Climate change continues to bring us unstable weather conditions and more frequent and intense storms. It is a bad commercial investment.