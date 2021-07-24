Letter: State police should force motorists to dim headlights

Regarding motorists who do not dim their headlights when they meet oncoming traffic or when they drive up behind you, it seems this practice has become even more prevalent in the last few years. Also, the newer models of vehicles come equipped with these super bright LED headlights that make matters worse. When an SUV or a high-rise pickup truck come up behind you, and the driver does not dim their lights, the reflection in your rearview mirror is horrendous.