Letter: State office fails on cannabis regulation

The New York State Cannabis Control Board has failed at an absurdly simple task, and the market has filled the vacuum. I can buy a sticker, and receive a gift of cannabis, an absurd transaction. Promulgating regulations for the sale of recreational cannabis should have been as easy as cutting and pasting the rules from any of the 19 other states. Its failure to do this in a timely manner is costing the state the revenue it might have had, and which was part of the purported rational for legalizing cannabis in the first place.