Working in a prison is no cake walk, but thank goodness we have people who are willing to step up and perform the task of guarding our sentenced criminals. Yes the position does provide good benefits and a working wage but at what cost? Day after day there are fights among the prisoners over drugs or a bevy of complaints, and the corrections officers are given the task to break up those fights at the cost of getting hurt themselves. Drugs somehow “slip” into the jails and can give “super” strength to those affected. Trying to control a human high on drugs is no easy feat, especially when the prisoners’ rights cannot be violated under New York State law.