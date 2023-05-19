Working in a prison is no cake walk, but thank goodness we have people who are willing to step up and perform the task of guarding our sentenced criminals. Yes the position does provide good benefits and a working wage but at what cost? Day after day there are fights among the prisoners over drugs or a bevy of complaints, and the corrections officers are given the task to break up those fights at the cost of getting hurt themselves. Drugs somehow “slip” into the jails and can give “super” strength to those affected. Trying to control a human high on drugs is no easy feat, especially when the prisoners’ rights cannot be violated under New York State law.
Every day more and more officers are retiring to avoid getting hurt behind these concrete walls and leave the brunt of the prisons being short staffed with workers over scheduled for double shifts. When will New York State get a grip on what goes on in the jails? Help the officers do their jobs in a safe environment; if a prisoner knows they can’t be controlled it becomes a free for all for all involved. Keep our workers safe.
Judith Whitehead
East Amherst