Letter: State must increase pay for direct care workers

We write regularly about the value of the direct care professionals that provide various functions for children, teens and adults with developmental disabilities. Our son, Craig, has benefited so much from his staff in his semi-independent living situation in Amherst through Aspire of Western New York we are compelled to write again.

Direct care workers are mentors, coaches, teachers, supervisors, supporters, and the list goes on. We have maintained a presence with our elected officials and the New York State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) to help assure that they get the recognition they deserve and salary commensurate with their contributions to the quality of life for Craig and others across the state. With stronger statewide and legislative advocacy this final budget voluntary agencies did fare better this year than in the past; however, more work needs to be done to see that entry-level care workers start above minimum wage because what they offer working with human beings that require their help and support is so important.