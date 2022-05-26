Letter: State must increase funding for special needs, mental health

My severely autistic son, Michael, and I moved to Buffalo almost two years ago. We love it here. However, the struggle to get my son services has taken a toll. Recently, the state of New York cut $800 million from the budget for services for special needs families. I’m a widower. I provide care for my son 24/7. There is no backup. Many other special needs families are in similar situations. Now, with the added budget cuts, those families will receive less help than they did before the pandemic. In addition, the number of homeless will increase. Many people living on the streets are mentally ill or mentally disabled people with nobody to care for them.

My son is my main concern. He has regressed terribly during this time. He desperately needs social interaction with “friends.” (Yes, those with mental disabilities enjoy being with “their own” in a day program of some kind.) I also worry about what will happen to my son if I die. I have no other family. I am relying on the state safe houses or group homes to provide for Michael when I’m gone. Will they still be there?

I’ve written the governor and all of my politicians. I heard from one of them. We must increase funding for those with special needs and mental health issues. If not, we will continue to increase other costs and the demand for more prisons.

Paul Nelson

Tonawanda