Letter: State misses the shot on vaccination rollout

As widely reported in the media, septuagenarians such as myself are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine under phase 1B. The New York State website has this notice:

• People age 75 and over will primarily be vaccinated at pharmacies and other sites that are part of the “retail network.” Use our online tool to find a location. Beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, the Covid-19 Vaccination Hotline will open for scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible New Yorkers: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

I attempted to call that number last Monday as directed and was kept on hold for 90 minutes until I hung up in frustration. No prompts indicating my place in the queue or wait time remaining, just endless elevator music.

Obviously the state was totally unprepared to administer this program and should have delayed the rollout until they were. I believe it would have been much better to schedule appointments online if this option had only been available. Shame on New York State for this debacle.

Peter Schifferli

Tonawanda