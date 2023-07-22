Turning urban rooftops - so-called tar beaches - along with the vast roofs of manufacturing plants and warehouses super-bright, reflective white could be added to the necessary effort to make buildings more efficient, reducing power use (“To help cool a hot planet, scientist develops the whitest of white coats,” July 13).

Yet we, as the article points out, must not think technical advances like this can substitute from the hard work of transitioning our society from fossil fuels to renewable ones. In particular, super-white paint won’t substitute for ending building emissions.

The New York Legislature fell short of their job to clean up the buildings sector, which accounts for nearly a third of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Passage of the All-Electric Building Act, which bans new gas hook-ups for most construction, was a major victory for the climate. Yet Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stalled the key NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act, which would have curbed state subsidies for new gas pipelines, slashing fracked gas emissions and cutting consumers’ bills.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo