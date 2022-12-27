Letter: State legislators should be part-time

I would like to comment on the New York Legislature’s recent passing of a bill to increase their pay. Though the cost of living has increased since their last raise, the more important point is that the job of a NYS legislator is (or should be) a part-time job, not justifying even the current $110,000.

Other than the few weeks they spend in Albany “legislating” and in committee meetings, they are in their districts attending to “important” state functions like ribbon cuttings and making speeches. Their staff handle most constituents’ issues interfacing with the proper state office for action. The most time-consuming work of a legislator is raising campaign funds from special interests, and even then these people aren’t getting their money’s worth as the budget and important issues are controlled by the “four women and men in a room”: Governor, public service union leader (CSEA/AFSCME), President of the Senate, and Speaker of the Assembly.

Everything else is given out by formula depending on the legislator’s party and seniority. If legislators can run a law or other business while working “full-time” as a legislator, they are neglecting their constituents and treating the legislator job as part-time. For reference, according to Ballotpedia, legislators in comparable sized states like Texas or Florida make far less. In Texas it is $7,000 and Florida $30,000. These states have larger populations than New York and I would consider them as complex to administer as NY. Residents wake up; you are being taken by an elite group of elected government officials.

Norman Weingarten

Williamsville