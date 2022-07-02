Letter: State leaders fell short on climate change action

The climate misleaders are at it again. The Another Voice in this column, Michelle Hook, is none other than a spokesperson for Danskammer Energy, the gas company that has been trying to open, without success so far, a new gas-fired plant in an environmentally beleaguered community in Newburgh, New York. Naturally, fossil fuel companies want to sell fossil fuels.

No, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) does not specifically ban the sales of fossil fuels, but not burning them anymore and substituting renewable energy, the prices for which are dropping year over year, is the only way to meet CLCPA goals. Has anybody noticed the skyrocketing costs of gas and oil?

If the state Legislature had had a spine and passed the All-Electric Building Act this year, it would have paved the way for cheaper housing costs. Installing gas infrastructure in homes boosts building costs considerably.

As for New York’s effect on global climate, let’s take a more selfless view. Let’s reduce our local air pollution indoor and out, reduce water pollution, and stop the danger we cause by importing fracked gas.

You can be sure that it’s the fossil fuel companies paying the price for an elimination of gas and oil use, not consumers.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw