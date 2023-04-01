It’s time for those three key people in Albany to get into the room and hash out this year’s budget. The All-Electric Building Act (AEBA) and the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition) Act should be top priorities for the health, safety and pocketbooks of New Yorkers (“Hochul, legislators clash over oil and gas heating equipment,” Mar. 17).

The primary issue is not when we stop selling gas heating equipment, but that we stop building gas-powered buildings now. We cannot wait until a compromise 2025 deadline when hundreds of thousands more metric tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will have flooded our atmosphere.

The AEBA will have limited impact if Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins don’t agree on the urgency of also including NY HEAT, which would alter outdated regulations that enable gas utilities to keep building gas infrastructure, including hook-ups and pipelines. The more the gas industry builds in the face of new electric construction, the fewer base users there will be over whom to spread the rising costs, and the more dangerous leaking infrastructure to release explosive and polluting methane.

We need two steps into the future, and no steps back for a clean, affordable future. (Waving blizzard deaths as a red flag against electrification is counterfactual. You can keep your gas generator for blackouts, but pretty soon, you’ll be using your EV to generate your electric heat during an outage.)

Lisa Mertz

Executive Committee

Sierra Club Niagara Group