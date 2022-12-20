Letter: State lawmakers must fix rules on electric vehicle sales

Chris Bragg’s Dec 13 excellent Buffalo News article clearly describes New York State Automobile Dealers Association’s dreadful lobbying efforts limiting the sales of electric vehicles in the Empire State. In pre-Covid times, my wife and I traveled to Toronto to test drive a Tesla Model S because New York State law limited Tesla to a handful of showrooms around distant New York City, and a service center in Rochester. The latter is allowed only to repair Teslas, not sell them. When my wife and I visited Tesla’s service center, an employee could not tell us the price of a Model Y Tesla because New York State law prevented him from imparting such information. The planet’s 8 billion inhabitants can easily find the price of any Tesla model, but Tesla’s Rochester employees risk being fired, fined or jailed if they tell you such information – thanks to New York State fossil-fueled car dealerships.