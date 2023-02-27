At a time when New York faces health care workforce shortages, the physician assistant profession continues to meet patient demand. PAs have the training and education to treat patients of all ages and backgrounds across a wide range of specialties. As a PA in critical care and telehealth, I urge state leaders to maintain support for PAs through legislative action.

An executive order issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul during Covid-19 has allowed PAs to practice to the full extent of our education, training, and experience over the past three years. This increased the ability of PAs to fill workforce shortage gaps and maintain the delivery of care when it was most needed. But this executive order is a temporary measure which can end anytime, and our communities cannot afford for this to go backward. State lawmakers must make this permanent in the state budget.