Letter: State lawmakers get it wrong when it comes to gun control

Once again, the New York Legislature has gotten it wrong. In a poorly thought out, knee jerk reaction to what they consider an unfavorable decision by the Supreme Court concerning gun registration, they have chosen to enact legislation that further curtails the rights of legal gun owners in New York.
They have chosen the easy route, enacting laws impacting legal gun owners to show voters they are doing something about gun violence instead of taking on the hard road to address the multi faceted causes of gun violence, gang violence, income inequality, poverty, mental illness, straw and ghost guns, poor parenting, graphically violent video games and catch/release bail reform.
I hope voters remember this in November!
Bill Lickfield
Hamburg