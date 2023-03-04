I feel that going green is a good but a lofty goal, given the time line to eliminate fossil fuels to accomplish the mandate, and for many other considerations which I am listing.

• Lofty and sometimes self-serving goals of the governor and politicians of a certain party tend to follow party lines to guarantee the specific party support in elections and other events to meet the so called “party promises.” This is required for their future employment and advancement to become the next highest politician of the whatever party.

• The above lofty goals throw their constituents to the wind to meet their own goals.

• Let’s talk taxpayers – these are the people who carry the water for all the deserving and undeserving citizens.

• Let’s talk dollars, who is paying, timelines, probability of success, probability of those in office/service still serving the citizens of New York when this goes belly up.

• Dollars – based on recent information from NOCO, an electric power provider, it will cost individuals in older home about $40,000 each to switch to electric because home in Western New York were built without capability.

• Who is paying – based on the above statement there will be many homeowners that cannot afford the $40,000 in today’s dollars to make the necessary changes to their homes.

• Not finished with dollars – has anyone in New York State calculated the cost of providing the required electricity? My guess not, (they leave that task for the next session). My guess the quickest and most economical solution is building coal and natural gas power plants to provide the electrical power required. Didn’t solve the problem? How about nuclear power plants the right answer, not the right cost or timeline.

• Next – Simple question – how to deliver the power? Who is going to cover the cost of the infrastructure (?) – that is the plants and power lines to deliver all this very expensive power?

• I could not guess how long it would take to build, the cost, and the extremely high cost of the politicians for debating for the next century. Think about your vote.

David Lewandowski

Clarence Center