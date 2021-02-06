Letter: State gets yellow flag for allowing youth sports

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s recent decision to allow high-risk sports to resume is pure, misguided folly. What many readers may not know is that embedded in NYSPHSAA’s recently released (Jan. 25) 78-page “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” resource document is the statement that players do not have to wear a face mask if they feel they cannot “tolerate one” while practicing and playing. How absurd!

Meanwhile, we are being warned that new, more virulent strains of Covid-19 are likely on their way (with the UK version recently found in Niagara County). In December, a local outbreak was tied to a local hockey rink. Per Dr. Gale Burstein, St. Francis High School closed for 10 days due to the rate of Covid-19 infection among students and staff tied to hockey sports. Many students are not even back in their classrooms yet.