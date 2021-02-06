Letter: State gets yellow flag for allowing youth sports

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s recent decision to allow high-risk sports to resume is pure, misguided folly. What many readers may not know is that embedded in NYSPHSAA’s recently released (Jan. 25) 78-page “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” resource document is the statement that players do not have to wear a face mask if they feel they cannot “tolerate one” while practicing and playing. How absurd!
Meanwhile, we are being warned that new, more virulent strains of Covid-19 are likely on their way (with the UK version recently found in Niagara County). In December, a local outbreak was tied to a local hockey rink. Per Dr. Gale Burstein, St. Francis High School closed for 10 days due to the rate of Covid-19 infection among students and staff tied to hockey sports. Many students are not even back in their classrooms yet.
If NYSPHHA prides itself on being an “educational service organization” it must remember, as should each and every school district, to look at the science and look at the data. Any extracurricular school activities already labeled as “high risk” are inherently that, and even more so during a pandemic. It’s time to throw the yellow flag and penalize NYSPHSAA for unsportsmanlike conduct. This decision needs to be overturned.