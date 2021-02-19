Letter: State distribution failure results in vaccine blockage

At Buffalo Medical Group, we couldn’t agree more. The state’s plan seems backwards to me.

When you have a limited supply and a high demand, it would make sense to concentrate the available supply in the hands of a few locations who can access the population most in need. After the supply increases and begins to meet demand, you expand to multiple smaller sites.

Albany has imposed exactly the opposite on Western New York. Dozens of pharmacies, some with tiny footprints, each getting a small amount. Many with no experience at scheduling and distributing in mass. No wonder there is nothing but confusion and frustration.

At BMG, we have 20,000 patients of Medicare age in our primary care practices alone. We have a medical oncology division, pulmonologists and cardiologists who have huge numbers of at-risk patients. We have demonstrated the ability to vaccinate 1,000 people at two sites in a weekend, with ease. Which means we could probably do double.

We proved the above when we implore the county use us and our personnel as a phase 1A site, and hoped that would show what we could do for our patients next.

We have not been given a single dose directly from the state.

Robert Zielinski