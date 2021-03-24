Letter: State cannot be allowed to take local solar control

The final takeover of local control over solar and wind farms in your backyard will occur if the governor’s budget is approved. The budget includes a new law, Real Property Tax Law, section 575-b. RPTL 575-b takes payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) away from county IDAs and town boards. Under current law, towns may opt out from a property tax exemption for wind and solar projects and negotiate their own PILOTs. IDAs (industrial development agencies) may offer PILOT agreements, and school districts, town and county governments may agree to tailor PILOTs to their needs. Six upstate IDAs require written approval from the host town before it will offer a PILOT agreement.

The governor’s proposal to add RPTL 575-b would eliminate those practices and give the sole power to appraise and modify tax payments for wind and solar to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, whose commissioner is appointed by the governor.