Letter: State cannot be allowed to take local solar control

The final takeover of local control over solar and wind farms in your backyard will occur if the governor’s budget is approved. The budget includes a new law, Real Property Tax Law, section 575-b. RPTL 575-b takes payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) away from county IDAs and town boards. Under current law, towns may opt out from a property tax exemption for wind and solar projects and negotiate their own PILOTs. IDAs (industrial development agencies) may offer PILOT agreements, and school districts, town and county governments may agree to tailor PILOTs to their needs. Six upstate IDAs require written approval from the host town before it will offer a PILOT agreement.
The governor’s proposal to add RPTL 575-b would eliminate those practices and give the sole power to appraise and modify tax payments for wind and solar to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, whose commissioner is appointed by the governor.
State legislators have so far been careful to not to preempt local land use laws limiting setbacks, noise and visual impacts. For example, an upstate town limits solar projects to 150 acres, and has calculated that if every town in New York did the same, the state would achieve its 70% emissions reduction goal by 2030 with solar alone. But the state wants to site a 4,000-acre solar farm there. Without local control over financing these projects with PILOT agreements, towns like this will be out of luck.