Letter: State budget must account for developmental disabilities

We are parents of a young man, Craig, who has Down syndrome and lives semi-independently and receives various supports in the community. We are aware of many of the funding challenges that the not-for-organizations have these days through our work with the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of WNY. Services they provide for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) include group homes, job coaching, day programs to prepare for competitive employment, care coordination to help access services, personal assistants and many more.

We try our best to meet with and inform our Western New York legislators of just how stretched these agencies are providing these valuable services to individuals with developmental disabilities. We have been doing this for years and many of the elected officials know us and have been responsive. However, New York State Executive Budget this year has us particularly worried because of the lack of funding in critical areas.