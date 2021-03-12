Letter: State budget must account for developmental disabilities

We are parents of a young man, Craig, who has Down syndrome and lives semi-independently and receives various supports in the community. We are aware of many of the funding challenges that the not-for-organizations have these days through our work with the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of WNY. Services they provide for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) include group homes, job coaching, day programs to prepare for competitive employment, care coordination to help access services, personal assistants and many more.
We try our best to meet with and inform our Western New York legislators of just how stretched these agencies are providing these valuable services to individuals with developmental disabilities. We have been doing this for years and many of the elected officials know us and have been responsive. However, New York State Executive Budget this year has us particularly worried because of the lack of funding in critical areas.
Funding for direct services professionals remains a grave concern because there has been no cost-of-living increase for many years, and agencies have also been underfunded in other critical areas. Federal funding, $403 million, was provided to New York State earmarked for IDD services; however, this went into the general fund as we understand it. These agencies cannot continue to provide sufficient services without adequate funding; therefore, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities needs to claim these federal dollars to close the funding gaps to the not-for-profit agencies. We call on our Commissioner of the OPWDD, legislators, and governor to provide needed funds to these agencies so people with IDD can get and maintain the support they need and deserve to enjoy their lives as citizens in our community. The lives of our loved ones and the direct services professionals need to be recognized.