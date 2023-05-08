We are really worried. We are writing again as parents of Craig, a young man with Down syndrome who depends on services provided by local voluntary agencies. If things got better we wouldn’t have to keep writing. The New York State budget funding came out short for the valuable services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Granted it went from a 2.5% cost of living adjustment in the original governor’s budget to 4% COLA, so more was finally put in; but short of the 8.5% COLA that families, people with IDD, providers, and advocates had pushed for. Granted it is better than a zero increase in the budget as it was for 10 years under the previous administration.

The need is still great to increase funding to keep and recruit competent and caring direct support professionals. Due to widespread staff vacancies group homes have closed, programs cut back services, staff forced to do overtime due to staff shortages; and it is becoming more difficult for people with IDD being able to get out to experience life in our community. Their quality of life suffers when services and supports are not adequately funded. Granted the smaller increase will help the agencies; however, it’s again trying to do more with less.

As parents who are aging we are frightened that the leadership in Albany does not see Craig and his contemporaries as important as other priorities New York State is facing. We call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders to become heroes for this cause. The budget did address some necessary priorities, and we thank them; however, we ask for help seeing Craig and his peers valued too.

Max and Joyce Donatelli

Hamburg