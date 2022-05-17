 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Start the infrastructure work with new striping

I am happy to learn that there will be funding for infrastructure development and repairs.

Let’s spend some money on repainting the lane lines on the streets of Buffalo.

Patrick Connolly

Amherst

