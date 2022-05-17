Letter: Start the infrastructure work with new striping

I am happy to learn that there will be funding for infrastructure development and repairs.
Let’s spend some money on repainting the lane lines on the streets of Buffalo.
Patrick Connolly
Amherst
Just wondering, why can’t we have the Buffalo Jills back? For years we were told that the lawsuit had to be settled. It was settled this March…
Three separate entities each legitimately lay claim to use of the name “Williamsville”. The smallest and ironically garnering the most drama a…
What is next for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Is he going to throw Mickey Mouse in jail? He was in favor of the Jan. 6 riot with participants ca…
I watched a Lee Zeldin for Governor commercial in which the congressman shouts at a crowd of people that they are going to take back New York …
We wear seatbelts.
Please let me be brief. As a direct result of the rise to power by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in Germany and the devastating consequences of Wo…
I do not hear any Holocaust survivors, nor their descendants, nor any Jewish people, sharing a Williamsville official’s comparison of Covid he…
I was overjoyed to see The Buffalo News cover the Titletown development in Green Bay. As a longtime Buffalo resident and Packers stockholder w…
Once again, in view of the possible nullification of Roe v. Wade, the inmates are running the mad house. (My apologies to people with genuine …
Women’s rights to safe abortion was confirmed as law by the very “justices” who now vote to strike it down. Prior to their emplacement on the …
