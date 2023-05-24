I am a parent of a Nardin Academy student and also an alumna. My daughter should be entering her senior year at Nardin this fall. However, I am reluctant to enroll her because of the current issues surrounding the Board of Trustees.

The board has refused to meet with parents and faculty to address our concerns about the future of Nardin. There is a definite lack of transparency with what they are doing. Our board hired a law firm to conduct an assessment of our leadership. We were told that there were no findings of any wrongdoing, abuse of power, etc., on the part of leadership. However, the board has yet to share the report as promised.

Our board members need to resign because the parents and faculty have lost faith in their decisionmaking. They are intent on fixing something that isn’t broken. We need a board that is willing to work with the parents and faculty and actually listen to our opinions and concerns. I hope and pray that we can all get on the same page so more girls will benefit from a Nardin education.

Nardin is a wonderful school with dedicated teachers who truly care about the success of their students. Our students are taught to be kind and compassionate towards others and treat everyone equally. My daughter loves Nardin. She loves the kids, the teachers and the staff. She wants nothing more than to graduate with them next year.

Jeanne Griffin

Buffalo