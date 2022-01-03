Letter: Starbucks surprise union blazes the path for others

This letter is not about unions. It is about the young people in Buffalo that had the strength, intelligence and will to take on one of the largest corporations in the United States, “Starbucks.”
Starbucks has around 8,000 stores and 235,000 employees. Not a small organization.
For years Starbucks and others in the leisure and hospitality industry have taken advantage of its workers. They give their workers titles, “partners,” “associates,” “specialist,” “facilitators” and so forth.
What’s in a title? Just a name. Something that may make a worker feel good, that he belongs, nothing more.
Corporations and others try to make workers feel like they are really part of the company when giving them nice sounding titles. Ask a “bouncer” what he does and he now states he is a “doorman.” Give workers titles, not a decent wage, health care, insurance or benefits that may make life easier seems to be the motto for corporations.
Our young people in Buffalo who worked for Starbucks saw through this smokescreen. They organized to challenge the status quo. Overcoming many obstacles and blow backs from the company and even from some of their fellow workers. They organized the first union in a long list of corporations who have denied access to such organizations.
This tells us something about our young in Buffalo. They are hardworking, intelligent, take no prisoner attitude regarding something that has to be done. There are too many to name that provided the leadership for this endeavor but you know who you are and so do we.
The rest of the country is watching. They see the leadership and skills of the people in Buffalo; they may want to join us or imitate what is happening.
Michael Giallombardo
Buffalo