Letter: Starbucks surprise union blazes the path for others

This letter is not about unions. It is about the young people in Buffalo that had the strength, intelligence and will to take on one of the largest corporations in the United States, “Starbucks.”

Starbucks has around 8,000 stores and 235,000 employees. Not a small organization.

For years Starbucks and others in the leisure and hospitality industry have taken advantage of its workers. They give their workers titles, “partners,” “associates,” “specialist,” “facilitators” and so forth.

What’s in a title? Just a name. Something that may make a worker feel good, that he belongs, nothing more.

Corporations and others try to make workers feel like they are really part of the company when giving them nice sounding titles. Ask a “bouncer” what he does and he now states he is a “doorman.” Give workers titles, not a decent wage, health care, insurance or benefits that may make life easier seems to be the motto for corporations.