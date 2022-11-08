Letter: Starbucks decision is unfair

How is it that a huge enterprise like Starbucks and a judge can demand that all communications between union representatives and the media be turned over? What has happened to the First Amendment?

How is it that this country has become a free-for-all denying rights to the people? How is it that the world has taken a definite downfall since 2016? How it is that a group of people who have won the right to unionize are now being side kicked by Starbucks and a judge? Who are these people to let this happen?

I say boycott Starbucks right where it counts: at the register. Yes, I realize it will affect employees, especially those that did not want to unionize, but the union will be there for them when they need it. Why has the power balance shifted to Starbucks and a judge at the expense of the First Amendment?

Marlene Davis

West Seneca