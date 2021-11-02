Letter: Starbucks customer objects to its anti-union activities

I have been a Starbucks Gold Card holder since 2008. Many of the gifts I’ve received in the last 10 years have been Starbucks gift cards. Most days, sometimes more than once a day, I enjoy an espresso, Chai Tea Latte or London Fog Latte from a local Starbucks.

Despite my well-established Starbucks habit, I will no longer support a business that bullies, threatens, bribes, and intimidates its workforce to prevent lawful voting on union membership. Starbucks management should be making good faith efforts to meet the needs of its employees. It should be a respectful and respectable corporate citizen.

Instead, Starbucks is actively working to contravene its workers’ wishes. This is unacceptable.

Time for an aspirin. The lack of caffeine has given me a headache.

Jesse Grossman

Buffalo