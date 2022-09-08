Letter: Standing in support of Shea’s employees

We are writing in response to the numerous articles regarding the mistreatment of the staff at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
As former Shea’s employees who left while Michael Murphy was in charge, we stand behind the current staff of Shea’s Performing Arts Center and back up their allegations. We hope the board will do what’s right and make a decision that’s in the best interest of Shea’s and not themselves.
We also hope the community will continue to support this incredible cultural asset and the hard-working staff who make this historic gem the amazing institution that it is.
Katherine Boswell
Devon Bradley
Akasya Crosier
Molly Farber
Christopher Gaglione
Holly Grant
Joe Isgar
Jen Mysliwy
Tara O’Hanlon
Jenn Orr
Reneé Radzavich
Jose Rivera