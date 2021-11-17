 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Standing by as cities burned cost Trump the election
0 comments

Letter: Standing by as cities burned cost Trump the election

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Millions of Trump supporters have hundreds of reasons why President Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

My reasons: In the face of repeated, violent and destructive riots in a number of American cities across our nation, President Trump and our elected congressional body chose to stand down with the belief local authorities could and would handle the terrorizing attacks in their jurisdiction. Therein lies Trump’s defeat.

Historically we have responded to the inhumane treatment of people in foreign lands. The president not electing to intervene while so many American cities were under siege is not what is expected of our leader.

Our former president – while making unequaled progress on the nation's economy, corruption in government and on restoring fair trade with nations around the globe – let America's good citizens down when we needed him most.

Joseph Coia

West Seneca

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News