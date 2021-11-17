Letter: Standing by as cities burned cost Trump the election

Millions of Trump supporters have hundreds of reasons why President Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

My reasons: In the face of repeated, violent and destructive riots in a number of American cities across our nation, President Trump and our elected congressional body chose to stand down with the belief local authorities could and would handle the terrorizing attacks in their jurisdiction. Therein lies Trump’s defeat.

Historically we have responded to the inhumane treatment of people in foreign lands. The president not electing to intervene while so many American cities were under siege is not what is expected of our leader.

Our former president – while making unequaled progress on the nation's economy, corruption in government and on restoring fair trade with nations around the globe – let America's good citizens down when we needed him most.

Joseph Coia

West Seneca