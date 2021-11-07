Letter: Standing at Bills games ruins the experience

There has been a lot of talk lately about the new Bills stadium. The talk revolves around where to put the new stadium and the costs involved. I’m a season-ticket holder and attended the Bills-Dolphins game this past Sunday. I had to stand for the entire game.

It has become standard practice now for fans to stand for entire games, forcing others to do the same. The Bills and the county can save several millions of dollars by building the new stadium without any seats. I will not pay a personal seat license fee for a seat that I don’t get to sit in.

Something needs to be done about this recent trend. I can’t stand for this much longer.

Steve Marsh

Depew