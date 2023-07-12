In one of the last decisions of the Supreme Court’s term, LGBTQ+ rights suffered yet another setback. The court ruled in favor of a web designer in Colorado who refused to serve a same-sex couple. It seems that, in a country where everyone is supposed to be equal, that isn’t true for LGBTQ+ people. This decision will continue to embolden the anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment among right-wing groups. One of the most influential of these groups is Moms For Liberty.

Moms For Liberty recently held their national summit in Philadelphia. The group hosted an array of speakers with anti-LGBTQ+ views, five of them being GOP presidential candidates. Recently designated an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re making powerful GOP alliances to further their anti-inclusion efforts and the undermining of public education. A VICE News investigation also revealed the group’s ties to the Proud Boys and other right-wing extremist groups. To add to those troubling associations, the group also recently had to apologize for one of their chapters quoting Hitler in their newsletter. If that’s not a red flag, I don’t know what is.

All of this is part of the growing Christian nationalist movement. Christian nationalism thrives on the idea that there exists a moral enemy, a good vs. evil that imperils us all. And when there isn’t a real enemy, one is invented. The easiest way to do that is to manifest a culture war. Moms for Liberty and like minded groups carefully coordinate posts and newsletters to convince the public they should be afraid of the “threat” that the LGBTQ+ community poses families and public education. By branding LGBTQ+ people a threat to the “normal” way of life, it paves the way to harass and dehumanize them. Based on the efforts of these groups and rhetoric from GOP lawmakers, one could reasonably conclude that the goal is to vaporize the separation between church and state

It falls on the rest of us to combat the bigotry with love. Let’s treat everyone with kindness and let the LGBTQ+ community know they are worthy and valid. Everyone deserves to live and love freely. It’s up to all of us to commit to standing up to bullies of every sort. We need to decide what kind of people we want to be, and what example that will make for our children. Let us be vigilant in identifying what’s fear mongering and misinformation, and always have the courage to seek the truth.

Julie Volkosh

Blasdell