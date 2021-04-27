Letter: Stand up for those being unfairly policed

I am writing on the occasion of yet another young man of color, this time a 13-year-old Latino boy, Adam Toledo , who was shot dead by Chicago police, despite having his hands up.

As many likely saw in the national news, also recently, in the City of Buffalo, just minutes from where we live and work in Niagara County, even our own local police departments require oversight and accountability. The story of former police officer, Cariol Horne, who was fired and stripped of her pension after interceding when another officer was using undue force on a suspect, shows us that such oversight has to happen now.