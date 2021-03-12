Letter: Stand by Republicans who voted to oust Trump

American citizens no sooner breathe a sigh of relief, than we are confronted once again by the fact that the Republican Party is in thrall to former President Donald Trump. The latest sobering evidence was a golden statue of Trump being paraded around the Conservative Political Action Conference. You don’t have to be a biblical scholar to shudder at the connection. Even more telling are the attacks and censures, not only from Trump but also from state Republican parties, on those Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach or convict Trump during his second impeachment proceeding. Even more troubling may be the weaselly behavior of Senator Mitch McConnell who, less than a month after he stated that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” of Jan. 6, said he would “absolutely” support Trump if he were the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. Apparently McConnell truly has no shame and, since approximately two thirds of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024, he is not alone.