I'm writing this message to all of those who are in the caring field and those that are in need of human services. I am a person with a disability, live in the community with my wife Amber, and require personal care. I have had some experiences recently. What are the fields of caring that have failed me? I went for two and a half years without a personal care to meet my needs, while being with an agency that is supposed be providing me these services. They seems to forget that I'm a human being. I finally have been assigned to another agency that can provide the services I need to assist me with my personal care. However, it has been a great disappointment I'm not being told who is coming to assist me with my personal care and call if they are not coming.

As a recognized advocate, I understand better than most that we are still in a staffing crisis in all of the caring fields. But all I ask for is respect. The true fact of the matter is I need the staff support that I am supposed to receive to live the life that I choose. I would like to remind those that I believe since COVID we have forgotten to care about each other as human beings, not just a piece of paper or a number.

Yes, while I am a respected advocate, my worry is for those who don't know that power to change things and to speak up if something is going wrong. So I ask that we all continue to rise up together to change the systems that are supposed to be working for all of us. Continue to talk to your legislators if you want change, don't wait for someone else to do it, the time is now.

BJ Stasio

Buffalo