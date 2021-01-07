 Skip to main content
Letter: Staff reductions hurting care at Buffalo General
As a registered nurse at Buffalo General Hospital Medical Center for more than 34 years, I have seen so many bad administrative decisions defended with these words: "You all need to embrace change."

Spokesman Michael Hughes is only continuing this tradition. He characterizes cutting staff as somehow giving nurses more "flexibility."

Flexibility for overwhelmed nurses to do the jobs of certified medical assistants and patient care assistants, with our valued ancillary staff just as overwhelmed. He did not mention that the patients and their families will have to embrace these changes. They must have the flexibility to wait longer to have their needs met. He did not address the obvious downside in his remarks. How much harder will it be for staff to react immediately to a crisis?

Carlene Boisaubin, RN

Eggertsville

