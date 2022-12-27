 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stadium should be using clean energy

I should be astonished that ostensibly climate-minded Governor Kathy Hochul is charging New Yorkers $600 million for the new Buffalo Bills stadium that will use 20% more dirty natural gas than the old one. But of course, multi-billionaire team owner Terry Pegula made his fortune in fossil fuels.

No surprise, either, that the team is hoping for a “negative declaration” from Erie County to avoid a full environmental review, nor are they seeking LEED energy efficiency designation. The promised gas-powered grass is hardly a climate benefit! It sounds like a joke.

Hopefully the Bills haven’t blown the opportunity to install energy-efficient and climate-saving geothermal heating. Notre Dame installed geothermal heating and cooling not just for its stadium, but for its entire campus in 2017, joining what was then m ore than100 schools nation-wide. Freezing Winnipeg is getting provincial funds to bring geothermal energy to its hockey rink, plus local schools and a library.

Governor Hochul should not have let the stadium turn into a giant climate loophole. She must pick up her climate leader mantle. Her Executive Budget must include clear direction to close gas plants and require all-electric building construction by 2024.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo

