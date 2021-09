All this hype and talk about the proposed $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills has me wondering who, in their right mind, would accept the plans to build an open stadium with 10,000 less seats in Buffalo? That means 10,000, taxpaying fans, will not be able to see their team in person and the snow shovelers for games being played after snowstorm will be back shoveling off the seats as before. Why not just throw a tarp over the existing stadium and be done with it?