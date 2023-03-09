With the additional renderings coming out of the new Bills stadium, there appears to be one large omission. A retractable roof. So many of the community comments, on the renderings, are about the roof being needed on a stadium located in a city that receives 100-plus inches of snow on the average, every year.

I understand that the owner did not want a roof due to the “Buffalo Bravado” (that really only exists for the 20-somethings who want to get on TV shirtless). While I agree you need to keep the owners happy, I think the taxpayers’ opinion, who are paying for the stadium, should be strongly considered. If the current owners move on in five to 10 years and the new owner wants a roof, will the new stadium be able to be retrofitted to put on a roof? This needs to be incorporated into the design, so we are not talking about building a stadium with a roof in 10 years. The current stadium could not have a roof put on due to it was not planned for in 1973. Let’s be forward thinking, and ensure the $1.4 billion stadium has the correct design for a roof.

I attended several Bills focus groups related to what the fans want in a new stadium, and was on the Bills fan-advisory board for a season. In all of these meetings, the season ticket holders who attended all voted on wanting a dome/retractable roof. When the renderings came out, and there was no plan for the roof, it seemed to me the fans/taxpayers opinion was discarded in favor of the owner’s desire for an open air stadium.

Before the shovels go in the ground, who has the power to ensure these season ticket holder/taxpayers requests are seriously considered?

Susan Burzynski-Maher

Cheektowaga