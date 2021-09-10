 Skip to main content
Letter: Stadium move could help revitalize downtown Buffalo
As a longtime Bills season ticket holder, I absolutely love the game day experience at the stadium in Orchard Park, which is a short drive from my house in Lancaster. It doesn’t matter if it’s a hot September home opener, or a freezing cold January game, Bills fans love a good tailgate.

I’ve been to 17 different NFL cities/stadiums thus far, and one thing has become very obvious: the new Bills stadium needs to be in downtown Buffalo, and it needs to be part of our expanding downtown core. So many cities have tied their arenas, ballparks and stadiums all together in the same general area. Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Nashville and Indianapolis are perfect examples of smaller cities that have used this approach. Buffalo, being a smaller market, needs to follow this approach, and needs to put a stadium in the area that would benefit the region most.

The Bills have done their due diligence and have been clear that an Orchard Park site would be cheaper than building downtown, and if they need public funding, they are doing the right thing by trying to find the most cost-effective stadium site. But if the state, county, and city are going to put in a significant investment, they need to find the spot that would benefit the region the most, and building a new stadium in a parking lot in Orchard Park doesn’t help Western New York nearly as much as it would downtown.

We can clean up abandoned buildings down by the Perry Projects area and have a gorgeous new stadium right down the street from KeyBank Arena and Sahlen Field, right near our waterfront, and close by our hotels and restaurants in our downtown core, with public transportation easily available.

The state, county and city need to work together with the Bills to make this happen. Yes, the tailgating experience will not be the same as it has been in Orchard Park. But this is much bigger than tailgating, and Buffalo cannot fumble this opportunity.

Ken Sansone

Lancaster

