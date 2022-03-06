Letter: Stadium location will do with a natural grass field

Since the Bills have already decided to build a new stadium in Orchard Park, which for some reason I believe this was a foregone conclusion even before the stadium studies were completed, there is only one reason that I prefer it over a downtown stadium.

Previously, I had been a strong advocate for an enclosed dome located in downtown Buffalo, preferably near the arena and casino, with rapid transit and Amtrak rail service in close proximity. Long-term usage of the enclosed stadium would have made the “Queen City” a mecca for not only sporting events, but for non-sporting as well, bringing people of all persuasions and locales to our revitalized city in droves. However, getting back to my one reason for finally agreeing to another “White Elephant” in the Southtowns is this: Football will finally be played on a natural turf field. Since the Rockpile closed up shop for the Bills after the 1972 season, the Bills have played on some of the most suspect artificial carpets that man has invented; needless and horrific injuries to Bills and opponents alike over the years due to a “carpet” at the Orchard Park stadium has taken place far too long.