Letter: Stadium is good enough for regional taxpayers

We the people of Western New York have paid handsomely for Highmark Stadium. It is perfect now and should last another 60 years with minor repairs and upgrades.

The half billion investment should be in the city and area with new people. We need youth centers, community centers and help teaching new trades to an expanding population. We should invest in the future and expand the transit system. The people are what is important. Let us continue to make Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors.