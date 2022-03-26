Letter: Stadium in Orchard Park. Well, what about Buffalo?

The state’s billion-dollar contribution could be Sahlen Field. The Bills owner could add all the amenities he liked.

Custom video could make the game the most immersive venue ever. The sports bars around the state could be helped to upgrade their screens as part of the stadium renovation, and to help bring the city to the forefront of modern communication technology.

There could be drive-in theaters for the tailgate crowd, maybe IMAX format. There might be some virtual reality sites, where you control the camera, and what you are looking at. The NFTA metro could be extended to the airport for people flying in for the Super Bowl. The Metro would go by the Galleria, and maybe be the start of a pearl necklace of walkable communities, consisting of the malls.

New York A03353, the resumption of sales tax on stock, could provide quite a bit of money in 2022. Or is this an idea for next time, 40 years from now?

Martin Gugino

Buffalo