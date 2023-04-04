The new Bills Stadium will be absolutely gorgeous but not really a “tourist attraction.” It wouldn’t take that much to make it an attraction. Google the “Mustangs of Las Colinas,” a sculpture by Robert Glen just outside of Dallas, Texas. A “must see” if you visit Dallas. We are planning a herd of bison not in motion outside the stadium. It reminds me of the old Bills Logo not in motion. The “Mustangs of Las Colinas” is lit up at night for a completely different viewing of the same sculpture. Hey Buffalo, let’s do something right and forever this time.