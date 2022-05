With all the controversy about the new stadium to be built for the Buffalo Bills, the facts remain undeniable. The Bills will only use the stadium for eight to 10 games each year for about 60,000 fans for a metro area over 1 million residents. It will sit idle for most of the year at an estimated cost of $1.41 billion to build and $9 million a year for maintenance and periodic updating by state and county governments. This appears to be corporate welfare.