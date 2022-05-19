Letter: Stadium deal makes no sense

I'm beginning to think that there is something in the water in Western New York. On one hand you have the some in the City of Buffalo screaming for downtown development with the waterfront being the main concentration area. A great deal of city property is on the tax rolls and is either closed inactive properties or undeveloped land. A prime site for a new all purpose football stadium, convention center, hotels, malls and a destination center should be included in the development of downtown Buffalo.

On the other hand, you have the owner of the Bills who wants our stadium in the Orchard Park. Destination center? We have parking lots and two bars within walking distance. And I don't believe the the Town of Orchard Park will allow anything resembling a destination center anytime in the near future.

This entire new stadium deal will be under investigation before they break ground!

Since the New England Patriot model is being used for options on our stadium, I would like to point out some significant facts. The AFL Patriots were called the Boston Patriots. Since the Pegulas are stuck on Orchard Park as their home I suggest we change the name of the team. The Western New York Bills seems a much more appropriate name for a team based in Orchard Park.

Again Western New York remains an enigma in any and all major developments.

Bill Krieger

Williamsville