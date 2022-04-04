Letter: Stadium deal ends 25 years of anxiety for Bills fans

The possibility that the Buffalo Bills might one day leave Western New York for a bigger market has hung over our heads for as long as I can remember. Beginning in the 1990s, when I was a kid growing up in East Aurora, Buffalo’s depressed economy and the NFL’s desire to move into the Los Angeles and Toronto markets meant the Bills were a leading candidate for relocation.

“It’s True: Even the Bills Could Move,” a 1997 New York Times headline warned after the Cleveland Browns absconded for Baltimore. A decade later, the ill-fated Toronto series, where the team played one “home” game each season in Canada, raised these fears anew.

But this week, after a quarter century, our worries might finally come to an end.

Gov. Kathy Hochul deserves full credit for working around-the-clock these past few months to get a deal done to build a new, state-of-the-art stadium and keep the Bills here in Western New York for the next 30 years.

The economic benefits that this agreement will bring are enormous:

• The single largest construction project in the history of Western New York;