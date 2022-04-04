Letter: Stadium deal ends 25 years of anxiety for Bills fans

The possibility that the Buffalo Bills might one day leave Western New York for a bigger market has hung over our heads for as long as I can remember. Beginning in the 1990s, when I was a kid growing up in East Aurora, Buffalo’s depressed economy and the NFL’s desire to move into the Los Angeles and Toronto markets meant the Bills were a leading candidate for relocation.
“It’s True: Even the Bills Could Move,” a 1997 New York Times headline warned after the Cleveland Browns absconded for Baltimore. A decade later, the ill-fated Toronto series, where the team played one “home” game each season in Canada, raised these fears anew.
But this week, after a quarter century, our worries might finally come to an end.
Gov. Kathy Hochul deserves full credit for working around-the-clock these past few months to get a deal done to build a new, state-of-the-art stadium and keep the Bills here in Western New York for the next 30 years.
The economic benefits that this agreement will bring are enormous:
• The single largest construction project in the history of Western New York;
• 10,000 new, good-paying, union jobs;
• And enough economic activity and tax revenue to more than cover what the state is investing today – $1.6 billion over 30 years.
Yet, despite the facts, some critics are already raising complaints. They say Buffalo doesn’t deserve this. Or they say it’s a bad deal. Or they say this investment should be spent elsewhere.
We can’t let them succeed. Keeping the Bills in Buffalo is key for Western New York’s economy, its culture, and its pride.
Now that Hochul has done her job, the state Assembly needs to do theirs. They should approve this investment and send it to the governor’s desk as soon as possible.
Rich Luchette
Washington D.C.