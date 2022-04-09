Letter: Stadium deal appears even more complicated

As we look ahead to a shiny new stadium, a few questions nag.

Is it a conflict of interest for the governor, concerning Delaware North, possible concessionaire in the new stadium, to be enmeshed in this new stadium deal?

Is there really plenty of time, as our Erie County executive insists, to ensure a strong community benefits agreement will be in place before this done deal is, well, done?

Why does this feel like business as usual instead of the “new era” of ethics and transparency promised by Kathy Hochul when she took office?

Sure, I’m a Bills fan – wouldn’t admit it if I wasn’t, in this besotted town – but who is really benefitting here?

Seems like we the people are the dupes, and the rich just keep getting richer.

Maria Scrivani

Buffalo