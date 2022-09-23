Letter: Stadium could also hold an amphitheater for shows

Cards on the table, I favor a downtown enclosed stadium. Despite the fact that some hold out hope for an 11th hour Hail Mary, realistically the new stadium will be built in Orchard Park and it won’t be fully enclosed. I don’t agree with the choice for a stadium in Orchard Park, but I understand the reasoning for this selection. However, continuing to insist on no other choice than a downtown stadium would result in a missed opportunity to make the stadium the best it could be. One criticism of the location in Orchard Park is that it would be used 10, maybe 15 times per year. One way to remedy this would be to incorporate a smaller events venue into the new stadium.