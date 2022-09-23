Letter: Stadium could also hold an amphitheater for shows

Cards on the table, I favor a downtown enclosed stadium. Despite the fact that some hold out hope for an 11th hour Hail Mary, realistically the new stadium will be built in Orchard Park and it won’t be fully enclosed. I don’t agree with the choice for a stadium in Orchard Park, but I understand the reasoning for this selection. However, continuing to insist on no other choice than a downtown stadium would result in a missed opportunity to make the stadium the best it could be. One criticism of the location in Orchard Park is that it would be used 10, maybe 15 times per year. One way to remedy this would be to incorporate a smaller events venue into the new stadium.
For example, the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville includes a 5,500-seat capacity Daily’s Place Amphitheater. A similar event center in the new stadium would provide additional event space during football games. It would also provide a place to hold additional events or concerts independent of the football schedule. It would take advantage of the stadium’s infrastructure for concessions, bathroom facilities and parking. It would provide additional event dates for the facility which may encourage more business development around the stadium, something that moved at a very slow pace with existing stadium over the past 50 years.
An opportunity such as this comes around once every two or three generations. We should not squander it based upon insistence to support a plan which has no chance.
Patrick Bannister
Tonawanda