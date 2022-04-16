 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stadium agreement solicits no opinion from taxpayers

“No taxation without representation.” This was a principle our country was founded on, this was not the case concerning the new stadium. The meetings were all held behind closed doors, members of our legislative branch were not invited. The state’s share will be $600 million and the county will pay $250 million, the taxpayers will be financing this enormous project. The governor has decided to use $564 million from the Senecas to finance the stadium. Bottom line, the taxpayers had no say in this.

Michael Krellner

West Seneca

