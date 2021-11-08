Letter: Spreaders of disinformation threaten our democracy

I'm thinking that we need a Paul Revere type of character to ride to Washington, D.C., instead of Concord, to warn any and all "honest" politicians that our roughly 250-year experiment in Democracy is about to come to an end, unless they decide to aggressively pursue four basic tenets of any democratic system: respect for truth and honesty, an end to political violence, a firm commitment to equality for all its citizens, and an agreement for all to follow the rule of law.

The current "Cult of Conspiracy and Disinformation Party," formerly called the Republican Party, has gleefully committed itself to bow at the altar of Donald Trump, the most corrupt, inept, divisive and dishonest president in the history of the U.S.

They totally support his assault on democratic legitimacy by blindly clinging to his most outrageous lie – that President Biden stole the election from him. They are doubling down by legislating voting rights to be taken away from mostly black or brown persons, and by violently disrupting our educational system with their deadly anti-vaccine threats and untruths regarding the content of certain curriculum allegedly being taught.